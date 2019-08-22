Man struck, killed by Commuter Rail train in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A man was struck and killed by a Commuter Rail train in Gloucester on Thursday morning, causing severe delays and cancellations on the Rockport and Fitchburg lines, authorities said.

Emergency officials responding to a report of a person possibly struck by a commuter rail train around 6:20 a.m. pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was reportedly trespassing on the right of way when he was hit by an inbound train.

The MBTA announced shortly before 7 a.m. that Rockport trains 102 and 104 were canceled due to a “severe service disruption” in Gloucester that was “preventing the movement of trains.”

Fitchburg trains 491 and 492 from North Station were also canceled due to the disruptions on the Rockport line.

Trains on the Haverhill and Lowell lines experienced significant delays in both directions.

Regular train service has since resumed on all lines.

In a statement, the MBTA apologized to computers, for the disruptive morning commute.

“Dear North Side passengers. We would like to apologize for the challenging commute you experienced this morning. Two trains were stranded at Rockport due to police activity at Gloucester, which required us to adjust service on the fly, holding or canceling trains,” the statement said. “Transit police have concluded their investigation and service is resuming through Gloucester, resulting in residual delays. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience from these significant disruptions and thank you for your patience and continued patronage.”

The Fitchburg line was delayed on Monday as well after a trespasser was struck in killed in Belmont.

In July, commuters were evacuated from a Commuter Rail train in Canton when an engine caught fire.

