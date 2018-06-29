Man struck, killed by commuter rail train in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Lawrence Friday, officials said.

Lawrence police officers responding to a report of a person struck by a train in the area of 65 Merrimack St. about 11:07 a.m. found a 49-year-old Haverhill man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.

A spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office said the train clipped the man’s legs while he was sitting on a platform next to the tracks.

The incident is being investigated by state troopers assigned to Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s Office and MBTA police.

