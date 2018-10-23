Man struck, killed by falling log

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a man was struck by a log at a sand pit and died.

The Sun Journal reports the accident happened Monday afternoon in Auburn.

Deputy Police Chief Jason Moen says the log fell from a cherry picker and hit 57-year-old Thomas Staples.

Staples was taken to a Lewiston hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Moen says the truck was owned by Ryan Kane Trucking and Custom Sawing. Ryan Kane, Staples’ cousin, was loading the truck while Staples observed.

Auburn police still have the accident under investigation.