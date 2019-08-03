Man struck, killed by Orange Line train at State Street Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was fatally struck by an Orange Line train in Boston early Saturday morning, transit police said.
Officers responding to a report of a person struck at the MBTA’s State Street Station around 12:15 a.m. determined that a male who appeared very unsteady on his feet had fallen into the pit area and was struck by a northbound train, according to transit police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
