Man struck, killed by Orange Line train at State Street Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was fatally struck by an Orange Line train in Boston early Saturday morning, transit police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person struck at the MBTA’s State Street Station around 12:15 a.m. determined that a male who appeared very unsteady on his feet had fallen into the pit area and was struck by a northbound train, according to transit police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Regularly scheduled OL service will resume at the start of service Saturday AM. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 3, 2019

Orange Line service suspended because of a person under a train at State. Updates will be added to this thread. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 3, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)