Man struck, killed by own truck in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed after being struck by his own truck on the side of Route 95 in Canton on Sunday.
State police responding to a single-vehicle crash on Route 95 about 4:10 p.m. say a 72-year-old man had stopped and exited his 2006 Ford F-150, then was fatally struck by the vehicle.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
