Man struck, killed by own truck in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed after being struck by his own truck on the side of Route 95 in Canton on Sunday.

State police responding to a single-vehicle crash on Route 95 about 4:10 p.m. say a 72-year-old man had stopped and exited his 2006 Ford F-150, then was fatally struck by the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

#MAtraffic Crash Rte 95 N/B ramp to Rte 95/128 N/B in #Canton. All lanes reopened. https://t.co/8nLUIchB3a — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 17, 2019

