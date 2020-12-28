BOSTON (WHDH) - A man died after being struck by an outbound Red Line train at Central Square Station in Cambridge late Sunday night.

The man intentionally entered into the right of way when he was hit, according to transit police.

He was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

