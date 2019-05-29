Man struck, killed by train in Hanson prompting delays on Commuter Rail line

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was struck and killed by a Commuter Rail train in Hanson Wednesday morning, prompting severe delays on the Kingston/Plymouth Line.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 1070 Main St. around 6 a.m. found a man trespassing on the tracks had been struck by an inbound train, transit police said.

He was later pronounced dead.

The fatality remains under investigation; however, transit police say foul play is not suspected.

MBTA officials terminated Kingston/Plymouth trains 032 and 034 due to the police activity.

Passengers are being bused between Halifax and Whitman stations for continued train service to either Kingston and Plymouth or to South Station in Boston.

Route 27 is also closed to drivers between Elm and Phillips streets.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

UPDATE: All Kingston/Plymouth trains are experiencing severe delays due to Police activity at Hanson. Passengers will be bussed between Halifax & Whitman to meet trains at Whitman or Halifax stations for continued train service to Kingston/Plymouth or South Station. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 29, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)