Man struck, killed standing next to disabled vehicle on Everett Turnpike in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man standing next to his disabled vehicle was killed when he was struck by a woman driving while intoxicated on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua, N.H. late Saturday night, N.H. State Police say.

Troopers responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the Northbound side of the Everett Turnpike around 11:45 p.m. determined that a vehicle was traveling North and struck a motorist standing outside of his disabled vehicle.

Osman Konda, 53, of Nashua, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers subsequently placed Sarah E. Shaw, 36, of Nashua, under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated.

The two right travel lanes on the Turnpike were closed for approximately four hours while N.H. State Police CAR Team processed the scene.

Assisting Troopers on scene were officers from Nashua PD, Nashua Fire Department and personnel from NHDOT and AMR.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this accident is urged to contact Tr. D. Roger at N.H. State Police – Troop B Barracks at 603-223-3849 or at daniel.roger@dos.nh.gov .

