LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fitchburg man was struck and killed while changing a tire on the side of Route 2 in Fitchburg on Sunday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries on Route 2 westbound around 6:45 p.m. deteremined Daniel Levangie, 44, of Wendell, was changing the tire on his 1997 Ford F350 in the breakdown lane when a 51-year-old Fitchburg man in a 2013 Chevy Sonic drifted into the breakdown lane and hit the back of the vehicle, according to state police.

Levangie suffered fatal injuries, a minor who was sleeping in the vehicle was treated for their injuries at the scene.

The rest of Levangie’s family was out of the vehicle.

The driver of the Chevy Sonic was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

