Man struck, seriously injured by Commuter Rail train in Ayer

A person was seriously injured Friday afternoon after getting hit by a Commuter Rail train in Ayer.

Police said a man who is approximately 50-years-old sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the MBTA’s Twitter page, the Fitchburg Line from Littleton is running about 40 minutes behind schedule and the line from Wachussett is delayed nearly two hours due to train traffic and police activity.

An investigation into the incident is underway.