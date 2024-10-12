BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by an MBTA bus at Forest Hills Station on Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person struck at the station around 11:52 a.m. found the man injured, according to Boston police. The incident is being investigated by the Boston Police Homicide Unit.

Officers could be seen gathering evidence in a taped-off section of the street surrounding the bus.

Witnesses said the man left a nearby convenience store and tried to cross the street when he was struck.

“Maybe the driver didn’t see him when he went first, later the bus pushed him, and he went down,” a worker in the store said of witnessing the man being struck.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

