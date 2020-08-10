Man suffering serious injury crashes car in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car crash that sent one person to the hospital in Jamaica Plain Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said two cars were damaged and one man was asking for help after the crash, with another man unconscious.

“I came out and then the car was rammed into my roommate’s car,” neighbor Alice Tilles said. “It happened really fast. Everyone was here within a few minutes. And then he was pulled into the ambulance within six minutes I’d say.”

The driver of a white Toyota Camry was suffering from a life-threatening injury to his neck, but according to police, that injury was not sustained it the accident.

Investigators said it appeared the man had been shot or stabbed before the crash.

A crime scene was established at the intersection of St. Rose Street and View South Avenue. Detectives could be seen going up and down the street and into a nearby housing complex to gather evidence

The car was towed away and the blood washed from the street.

Tilles says violence in their neighborhood is rare.

“It happens not that often, like maybe once every few years so it’s not that,” she said. “Kind of seems scary.”

Boston Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

