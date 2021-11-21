BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A 79-year-old man has died while hunting in New Hampshire after apparently suffering some sort of medical emergency, authorities said.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Saturday from a resident concerned about a person in a kayak in the middle of the Exeter River in Brentwood, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Officers arrived on the scene and saw a man lying motionless in the kayak and not responding to their calls.

An officer waded into the river to retrieve the kayak.

Although the death remains under investigation, “it appears the victim was hunting along the Exeter River when he suffered a medical emergency,” authorities said in a statement.

The man’s name was not made public pending notification of family.

Brentwood Fire and EMS and Fremont police assisted at the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)