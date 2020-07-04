Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being run over by boat that crashed into another vessel in Ipswich

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a boat crash in Ipswich on Saturday that left a man with life-threatening injuries after he was apparently run over by a boat he fell off of, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported boat crash near the Third Creek mooring area found a 19-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. The man was medflighted to a hospital in Burlington.

After investigating, police determined that four people fell out of a motorboat when it turned and as the boat continued to circle, it ran over the 19-year-old operator. No one else was injured but the vessel ultimately crashed into a nearby houseboat owned by the victim’s family, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

