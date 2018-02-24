Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in South Boston.

The crash happened Friday night at East Broadway and H Street.

According to officials, the driver remained on scene and the man was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on his current condition.

Police have not released any information on the cause of the crash at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

