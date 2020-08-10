Man suffers life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal officials are investigating after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in an industrial accident in Amesbury Monday.

Firefighters responding to reports of an injury at E F Shea New England Concrete on Haverhill Road at 2 p.m. found an injured worker on a walkaway 20 feet high, fire officials said. The man was taken down and medflighted to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident. No other information was immediately available.

