Man suffers life-threatening injuries in New Hampshire crash

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 59-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash Friday in Nashua.

Officers responding to a report of a rollover crash around 5:40 p.m. found a 2011 silver Hyundai Accent, driven by Richard Brown, of Milford, on its side, according to police.

Brown, who was ejected from the vehicle, was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital before being taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Massachusetts to be treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle struck the center median barrier while driving southbound on the F.E. Everett Turnpike and slid across the exit ramp and into a guard rail, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

