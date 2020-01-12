Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Wilmington rollover crash

A Waltham man was seriously injured after he was ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash in Wilmington on Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported rollover crash on I-93 around 2:30 a.m. found a man who had been ejected from his vehicle on the northbound ramp to Route 125, state police said.

The driver, identified as a 34-year-old man, was taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington with serious, life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

