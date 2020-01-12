Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Wilmington rollover crash

A Waltham man was seriously injured after he was ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash in Wilmington on Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported rollover crash on I-93 around 2:30 a.m. found a man who had been ejected from his vehicle on the northbound ramp to Route 125, state police said.

The driver, identified as a 34-year-old man, was taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington with serious, life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending