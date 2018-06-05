Man suffers serious burn injuries at Trillium Brewing Company

CANTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A worker suffered serious burn injuries Tuesday night at Trillium Brewing Company in Canton, fire officials said.
Emergency crews responding around 5 p.m. to the brewery at 110 Shawmut Road found a man suffering from first-and-second-degree burns.
The victim, 36, was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with burns on about 70 percent of his body, officials said.
An equipment accident is too blame for the man’s burns, according to investigators.
Trillium has a second location in Boston.
No additional details were immediately available.
