YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital with serious burns to his hands after a reported battery explosion in South Yarmouth on Sunday.

Fire crews responding to a reported battery explosion with active fire on North Main Street around 12 p.m. found a resident suffering from serious burns, according to the Yarmouth Fire Department. The burn victim was treated on scene and transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport, where he was taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital for emergency care.

The fire was quickly brought under control and the damage was limited to the area where it broke out.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Yarmouth Fire Department.

