Man suffers serious injuries after setting off firework near Mansfield MBTA station

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was seriously injured Friday afternoon after setting off a firework near the Mansfield MBTA station, officials said.

The man was standing about 1,000 feet from the station when he attempted to ignite a single, consumer-grade firework, according to the Mansfield Police Department. After lighting the fuse, the man returned to the firework, picked it up, and it exploded in his hand.

The man, identified as a 38-year-old Blackstone resident, then ran to the station and sought help from passengers who were awaiting trains.

A nearby parking officer rushed over to the man and applied a tourniquet to his left arm, officials said. He was taken to a Rhode Island hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening hand injury.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)