Man suffers serious injuries in Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a shooting in Worcester Saturday evening.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at an apartment on Benham Street around 6:15 p.m. found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police say.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)