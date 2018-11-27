Man survives shark attack while spearfishing in Bahamas

A terrifying attack in the Bahamas as a shark bit a man in the head while he was out spearfishing.

His friend, a former MIT student, captured the whole incident on camera.

The man who was bitten, Will Krause, is lucky to be alive, and he now is telling his shark tale.

Krause says he never saw the shark, but he felt the impact and knew something was seriously wrong.

It happened while he was out spearfishing with friends in the Bahamas.

Krause says he wandered away from the group a bit, and shortly after that he felt the shark grab on to him

“The shark came and bit me in the back of the head and neck, took one bite and a shake and swam off,” he said. “The impact hurt. I did remember hearing the crunch of my head. I actually thought the boat ran me over. I didn’t see a shark, so it hit me from behind, totally caught me off guard.”

His friends rushed in and pulled him to safety.

Krause is doing OK tonight and says he’s just grateful he survived.

