Man suspected in Mansfield break-in arrested

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the men suspected of breaking into a Mansfield home while residents slept upstairs has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Two men were caught on camera breaking into the house early Tuesday morning. The homeowner says they stole his laptop and other electronics.

On Wednesday, police arrested Kevin Gearhart and charged him with breaking and entering for a felony, breaking and entering into a vehicle, larceny from a building, larceny of more than $1,200, conspiracy, possession of burglarious tools and being a fugitive from justice.

in connection with the crime.

Police are still looking for the second man.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)