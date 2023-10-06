LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The man allegedly behind a string of armed carjackings in New Hampshire appeared in court Friday, one day after cell phone video showed his dramatic arrest in Dracut.

After his arraignment Lowell District Court, Nathan Saben, 35, was being held on $100,000 bail as of around 12 p.m.

Saben and his suspected accomplice, Jessica Tirone, were arrested after being found driving a black, 2012 Subaru Outback that Saben allegedly carjacked in Wolfeboro New Hampshire.

Police chased Saben and Tirone from Lawrence to Dracut before cellphone video showed what appeared to be Saben attempting to steal another vehicle after the Subaru went off of Route 110 in Dracut. The video showed the individual approach a sedan stuck in traffic before police officers tackled the suspect.

The arrest capped off a week of police searching for Saben and Tirone, who allegedly committed a string of violent crimes that began last Friday.

Officials previously said Saben ran from police during a drug bust in Seabrook, New Hampshire, on Sept. 29, nearly running over an officer in the process.

On Tuesday, he was seen by police in Haverhill, where police chased Saben until he hit the state line.

That same night, in Salem, New Hampshire, authorities said the suspect tried to carjack two people unsuccessfully before he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and took off in her car.

Police in Alton, New Hampshire, later confirmed they found the stolen car from Salem in their town on Wednesday.

In addition to identifying Tirone as an accomplice, authorities also said Saben went on to carjack the driver of a Subaru near Old Wolfeboro and Bay Hill roads in Alton, pointing a rifle at the man and forcing his way into the man’s car.

Police said the man was hit by the door of the car as the suspect took off and later hospitalized.

Saben was booked at the Andover state police barracks after his arrest on Thursday.

While Saben subsequently appeared in-person in court, Tirone, who is believed to be his girlfriend, remained hospitalized at Lowell General-Saints campus on Friday morning. She is expected to be arraigned on charges from her hospital bed.

Saben is now also expected to face charges at some point in New Hampshire.

