Man suspected of stealing catalytic converters from NH auto auction found hiding behind outdoor fireplace

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man suspected of stealing catalytic converters from Capital Auto Auction in Manchester, New Hampshire, early Sunday morning was arrested when a K9 team found him hiding behind an outdoor fireplace, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a prowler at 190 Londonderry Turnpike around 2:45 a.m. spoke with the auto auction owner who pulled up surveillance video that showed 39-year-old Jacob Hodgdon, of Claremont, stripping vehicles of their catalytic converters, police said.

Hodgdon reportedly hopped a fence and fled when he saw officers approaching with a K9 team. About 45 minutes later, Hodgdon was said to be found hiding behind an outdoor fireplace on Eastwind Drive.

Hodgdon was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, falsify evidence, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling.

Police say officers also found Hodgdon in possession of Suboxone strips. He was slapped with an additional charge of possession of a controlled drug.

It’s not clear when Hodgdon will be called to court.

