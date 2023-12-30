BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been taken into custody after police say he opened fire on crews who were responding to a fire at a building in Mattapan on Saturday and then had to be removed from the building.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire around 11:30 a.m. said they heard gunshots fired as they arrived at the scene, prompting officials to call in a Boston police SWAT unit as crews worked to evacuate the builfing.

“It was very scary in the moment because I wasn’t really thinking, I just wanted to get out of the house with my kids, that’s all. And now I’m scared to go back in because I want to make sure no one is in my closet,” one woman said.

Police say the man was taken into custody after about two hours and was transported to a hospital with a leg injury.

Mayor Michelle Wu praised first responders who cleared the building and ended the situation without firing a shot.

“Our first responders are ready at a moments notice for whatever might come there way, and the situations like we saw today are extremely unpredictable,” Wu said. “They can be extremely dangerous and they handled it with the utmost professionalism as always.”

A firearm was recovered from the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

