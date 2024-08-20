BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old West Yarmouth man was taken into custody Monday, moments after he escaped from an officer while being transported into Barnstable Superior Court, police said.

Yarmouth police in a post on Facebook said Jatayvyn Stone Crayton was originally arrested on Sunday on a trio of outstanding warrants. He was held in police custody overnight and was being escorted into the courthouse in Barnstable when police said he broke free from the officer walking with him and fled the area.

Yarmouth police said the officer chased Crayton through the courthouse property, across Route 6A, and through a nearby business area before losing sight of him.

Barnstable police and trial court officers soon converged on the area to aid in the search, according to police.

Crayton quickly turned himself in and said he was hurt, according to police.

Yarmouth police did not specify any new charges related to Monday’s incident but said additional charges are expected.

No further information was immediately available.

