Man taken into custody after hours-long standoff with Fitzwilliam, NH police

FITZWILLIAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is in police custody following an hours-long standoff after threatening to harm his family and blow up a home in Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire on Friday, police said.

Troopers responding to a reported disturbance on Templeton Turnpike just before 6:30 p.m. were told that the suspect, John Riley, 54, had threatened family members and was threatening to blow up his home, police said.

A neighboring home was evacuated and a SWAT team was called to the scene after attempts to reach Riley were unsuccessful, according to police.

Riley surrendered without incident after a 15-and-a-half-hour standoff and is being held without bail on a charge of domestic violence-criminal threatening.

He will be arraigned Monday in Cheshire County Superior Court.

