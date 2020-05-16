Man taken into custody after hours-long standoff with NH police for threatening to blow up home

FITZWILLIAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is in police custody following an hours-long standoff after threatening to harm his family and blow up a home in New Hampshire on Friday, police said.

Troopers responding to disturbance on Templeton Turnpike just before 6:30 p.m. were told that the suspect, John Riley, 54, of Fitzwilliam, had threatened family members and was actively threatening to blow up his residence, police said.

A neighboring home was evacuated and a SWAT team was called to the scene after attempts to reach Riley were unsuccessful, according to police.

Riley surrendered without incident after a 15 and a half hour standoff and is being held without bail for domestic violence-criminal threatening, police said.

He will be arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court on Monday.

