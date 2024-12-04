MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Medford Wednesday morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

At around 7:50 a.m., troopers responded to Mystic Valley Parkway and Lakeview Avenue for a report of a pedestrian crash, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, according to police. Animal control officers brought an injured dog to a nearby veterinarian, authorities said.

Neighbors said it is too common to see drivers speeding down that particular stretch of road.

“I guess they’re okay, but it’s just a sad situation. And nobody patrols it. I live right here so I hear them. They come flying around that blind corner over there. It’s just very dangerous,” one neighbor said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

