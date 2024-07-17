WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 54-year-old man was taken to an area hospital Tuesday after he was hit by a car in Worcester, police said.

Worcester police in a statement said the crash happened near 5:45 p.m. in the area of Park Avenue and Pleasant Street.

Officers responded and found the man suffering from serious head injuries, according to police.

Police said he driver of the car that hit the man stayed at the scene and said the cause of the crash remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.

No further information was immediately available about the extent of the injuries for the man who was hit.

