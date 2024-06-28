MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was taken to an area hospital Friday after being shot by police in Manchester, New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said.

The shooting happened in the area of Bridge Street and Beech Street.

Manchester police first announced an investigation in a post on Facebook near 10 a.m., saying one person suffered “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

The AG’s office in a statement near 11 a.m. confirmed police shot the person.

The AG’s said there was no known threat to the public as of around 11 a.m. and said the incident remained under investigation.

Manchester police in their earlier post said several roads around the site of the shooting were closed. Police urged drivers to seek alternate routes.

Police still had the area taped off as of 11 a.m. Investigators had placed evidence markers on the ground and police remained on scene.

No further information was immediately available.

