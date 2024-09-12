SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car in Somerville Thursday morning, police said.

Police responded to Broadway Street near the Gulf gas station for a person hit by a car while walking across the street, according to the Somerville Police Department.

Witnesses said people helped lift the car off of the man.

He was conscious on scene when he was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, police said.

The intersection of McGrath Highway and Broadway was closed as of 9:30 a.m.

A baseball cap could be seen in the middle of the street surrounded by crime scene tape.

No additional information was immediately available.

