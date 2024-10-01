SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A mobile crane used for tree trimming tipped onto its side in Sudbury Tuesday afternoon, sending a man to the hospital, officials said.

At around 1:04 p.m., emergency crews responded to a property on Sycamore Road for a report of a downed crane, according to a joint statement from the Sudbury Police and Fire departments.

Upon arrival, first responders found a small crane on its side, authorities said. A man inside the vehicle escaped on his own and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, the statement said.

Firefighters inspected the surrounding area for hazardous material leaks, but did not find anything, authorities said.

Officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were called to investigate the incident.

