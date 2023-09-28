BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was taken to a hospital Thursday after falling off the roof of a home in Brighton, Boston police said.

SKY7-HD was over the scene at 15 Elko Street around 5 p.m. where emergency crews could be seen with police tape in place around a home. Multiple ladders could be seen leaning against the home leading to the roof.

One person on scene told 7NEWS the man’s injuries were not serious.

Police said an initial call reporting the incident came in around 4:20 p.m. Authorities soon responded and spent hours on scene, blocking off the driveway of the home while they pieced together what may have happened.

While an investigation continues, Boston’s Department of Inspectional Services has issued a stop work order for failure to secure a permit.

No further information was available Thursday night.

