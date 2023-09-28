BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was taken to a hospital Thursday after falling off a roof in Brighton, Boston police said. 

SKY7-HD was over the scene on Elko Street around 5 p.m. where emergency crews could be seen with police tape in place around a home. 

Police said an initial call reporting the incident came in around 4:20 p.m. 

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

