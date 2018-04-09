Man taken to hospital after police-involved shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital in Brockton after a police-involved shooting in a violence-filled weekend in Brockton.

Sunday night, police say officers were forced to shoot a man outside his apartment complex, where evidence markers now line the street.

Neighbor Judith Candelora says she watched the shooting happen from her window. She says she knows the man, who police shot, very well — and claims he was holding a knife to his own skin.

“I was sitting right there at my window trying to tell him to put the knife down,” she says. “There were plenty of other people in the building who watched it…they were trying to tell him to put it down.”

Police say the suspect involved was taken to the hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

The shooting was one of two violent incidents in the shooting in more than 24 hours. Late Saturday night, in an unrelated shooting, police say a 24-year-old man was killed on Woodland Avenue.

Neighbors say the victim might have been in a car at the time of the shooting.

People who live in Brockton say what happened this weekend is sad — but for at least one man, it’s not surprising.

“At first, yeah, when I was younger and saw this stuff it would make me nervous, but now it’s just like, ‘oh it’s Thursday or Sunday.’ It’s just a typical thing.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)