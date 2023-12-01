HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Connecticut man was taken by helicopter to an area hospital Friday after he was involved in a rollover crash on I-495 in Haverhill, state police said.

A state police spokesperson in a statement said authorities responded to the crash on the southbound side of I-495 near Exit 107 around 3 p.m.

The spokesperson said the driver was a 62-year-old man from New Britain, Conn.

“Due to the severity of the operator’s injuries MedFlight was dispatched and transported him to Lawrence General Hospital,” the spokesperson said.

The state Department of Transportation in a post on X around 3:40 p.m. said two left lanes were closed due to this crash.

“Expect delays,” MassDOT said.

SKY7-HD soon flying over the scene spotted a white car resting on its roof on the edge of a wooded area near the highway.

Numerous emergency crews were responding.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing as of around 5:30 p.m., according to state police.

