HAVERHILL, Mass. (WHDH) — One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on a busy street in Haverhill.

The shooting happened in the area of High and Pillings streets. A witness told 7News he heard five shots, then saw a white truck drive by with blood on the passenger door.

The man’s condition is unknown. No arrests have been made.

