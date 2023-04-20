LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken to an area hospital after a shooting in Lawrence Thursday night, officials said.

Lawrence police said officers responded to a report of shots fired near South Union and Foster Streets around 7:30 p.m.

Once on scene, police said officers found an adult man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident does not appear to be a random attack.

Police had not announced any arrests in the case and an investigation was ongoing as of Thursday night.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)