MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Malden Wednesday, officials said.

The shooting happened near 9:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Summer Street. Malden police at a press conference said the victim was shot in the chest.

At last check Wednesday night, the victim remained at the hospital and underwent surgery. He is expected to survive.

“We feel there is no danger to anyone in that building or the general public,” said Malden police Captain Marc Gatcomb. “We feel that we have all the individuals that were involved at this current time.”

SKY7-HD was over the scene shortly before 12 p.m. and spotted investigators appearing to focus on a parking garage outside the apartment complex.

Authorities appeared to also be looking through a patio area.

On the ground, crews were seen searching through nearby bushes and dumpsters. One investigator appeared to find a wallet and remove it. A K9 unit was also brought in to support the investigation.

Though investigators recovered a gun in connection with the shooting, officials said they had no one in custody as of Wednesday night.

“I was told that somebody got shot up on the roof deck where I live,” said Darlene Concannon, a resident of the apartment complex where the shooting took place. “And the person got shot, ran through the building and collapsed on the first floor.”

“[It’s] kind of scary,” said Emmanuel Henriquez, who said he was painting inside the apartment complex when the shooting took place.

Henriquez said he didn’t hear any gunfire.

With the investigation ongoing, though, residents including Concannon said they were left with questions about what happened.

“I live here and I’d like to know what’s going on,” she said.

Investigators remained on scene into the afternoon and were at one point seen taking bags of evidence out of the apartment building.

Crews cleared the scene near 1 p.m.

