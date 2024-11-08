A man was hospitalized after a shooting inside the Broadway MBTA station in Boston Friday, police said.

At around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the station for a report of a person shot on the train platform inside, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

First responders found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the lower extremities, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Shuttle buses are replacing service between Park Street and North Quincy stops, the MBTA said in an X post just before 6 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

