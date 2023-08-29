WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken to a Boston hospital Tuesday after a stabbing along a rail trail in Weston, police said.

Weston police in a statement said officers first responded to an area behind 133 Boston Post Road around 12:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing and a robbery.

Once on scene, police said, officers found a 30-year-old man with a wound to his lower abdomen area.

Police said the man told investigators he had been walking in the area when two unknown male individuals approached him and demanded personal property.

“[A]t some point, the victim noticed that he had been stabbed,” police said.

Police said two other individuals initially found the injured man and called 911. The man was later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Weston police on Tuesday asked anyone with information related to this incident to contact detectives at 781-786-6200.

No further information was immediately available.

