Man taken to hospital by helicopter after suffering traumatic hand injury in Bourne

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 38-year-old man was rushed to the hospital by helicopter on Tuesday after suffering a horrific hand injury in Bourne, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man with a traumatic injury on Portside Drive around 12:30 p.m. found the man with a severe right hand injury, according to Bourne Fire/Rescue & Emergency Services.

The man was taken to a landing zone at the Pocasset Ballfield on Barlows Landing Road, where he was loaded into a helicopter and taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

No additional information was immediately released.

