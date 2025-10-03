HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Haverhill Thursday night.

On Thursday, around 8:46 p.m. in the area of 97 Locust Street, police responded to reports of shots fired.

Police say a 31-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to his leg and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital as a result.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Orsillo at (978) 373-1212, extension 1557.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox