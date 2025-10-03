HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Haverhill Thursday night.

On Thursday, around 8:46 p.m. in the area of 97 Locust Street, police responded to reports of shots fired.

Police say a 31-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to his leg and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital as a result.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Orsillo at (978) 373-1212, extension 1557.

