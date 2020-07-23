Man taken to hospital in medical helicopter following crash involving motorcycle in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash in East Bridgewater on Thursday morning that sent a motorcycle rider to the hospital by medical helicopter, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to several 911 calls for a serious crash on Elm Street around 10:25 a.m. found the driver of a Harley Davidson the ground suffering from serious injuries after colliding with a Jeep, officials said.

The victim, a 51-year-old Whitman man, was taken to a nearby landing zone and was flown to a Boston area hospital for injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening, according to officials.

The driver of the Jeep, 27-year-old Stoughton woman, was unharmed and remained at the scene during the investigation, according to police.

