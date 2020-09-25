Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by train in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a train in Boston on Friday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of person struck by an Orange Line train at the Massachusetts Avenue station just before 12 p.m. found an unconscious man on the platform, 7’s Steve Cooper reported.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Boston Medical Center. There was no immediate word on his condition.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man came in contact with the train as it was approaching the platform, officials said.

The subway stop was briefly closed while transit police worked at the scene but has since reopened.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

