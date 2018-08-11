Man, teen injured in boating accident on Lake Winnipesaukee

MEREDITH, N.H. (WHDH) - Good Samaritans are being credited with rescuing four people, two of whom were injured, after their boat slammed into a submerged rock on Lake Winnipesaukee Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported boating accident found a Yamaha jet boat with four people on board that was traveling approximately 12 mph from the Weirs fireworks display.

Police say the boat struck a submerged rock so hard that the impact threw a man from the vessel and left the 13-year-old driver injured, police say

The man was identified as 35-year-old Shawn Carr of Seekonk.

He was able to climb back into the boat despite suffering a head injury.

The boy suffered injuries to his face and hands.

The two other passengers were unhurt.

Good Samaritans assisted the boat and the passengers to shore before emergency services arrived.

Carr and the child were transported to Lakes Region General Hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Seth Alie at 603-227-2117 or via email, Seth.Alie@dos.nh.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)