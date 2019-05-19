Man thrown from car, killed in Howland highway crash

HOWLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say a man has died after being thrown from a car during a crash.

The crash happened Saturday evening on Interstate 95 in Howland. Police say 30-year-old Leslie Greenlaw, of Linneus, was driving south when she drifted into the median, over-corrected and caused the vehicle to go off the road and down an embankment. The car the rolled over.

Thirty-year-old Ted MacArthur, of Fort Fairfield, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Greenlaw was injured and hospitalized.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)